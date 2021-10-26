LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINS opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

