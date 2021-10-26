LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.