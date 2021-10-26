LPL Financial LLC Sells 57,835 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

