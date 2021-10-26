Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.88

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 21998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $696.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

