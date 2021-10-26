Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

NYSE LXFR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

