LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €713.58 ($839.51).

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at €659.80 ($776.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €645.70 and a 200-day moving average of €646.39. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.