Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 122,290 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 763.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 542.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $330.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

