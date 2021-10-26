Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 583,950 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 583,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.8% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

