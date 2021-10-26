Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,031,555 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 293,055.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $41,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 160,725 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

