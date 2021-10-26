Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 22,871 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

