Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 22,871 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
