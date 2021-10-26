Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.09% of Dril-Quip worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $889.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.