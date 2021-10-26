Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,002,927 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $46,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

