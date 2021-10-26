Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 57.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

MMP opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

