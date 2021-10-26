MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.19 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $86.19 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00051050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00217131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00104012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

