MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,905. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

