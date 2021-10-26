Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 1,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 484,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Markforged alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.