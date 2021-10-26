Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.91. 1,945,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

