Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

