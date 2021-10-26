Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 55,896 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 498.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,896 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.