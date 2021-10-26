Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 573.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NYSE TXT opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

