Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,182 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

