Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.53 Million in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.06 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,016 shares of company stock worth $4,813,986. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

