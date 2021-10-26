Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 793,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Fortuna Silver Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

