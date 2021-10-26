Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 7,822.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHR opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

