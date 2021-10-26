Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,431.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.