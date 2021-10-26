Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.880-$3.880 EPS.

MASI traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $289.01. The company had a trading volume of 277,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. Masimo has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $290.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.01.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.