Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $240,162.47 and approximately $45,285.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.28 or 0.06702759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00088078 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

