Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

