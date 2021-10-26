Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17. Match Group has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

