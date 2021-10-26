Maven Securities LTD Acquires 3,370 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.06% of MoneyGram International worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $137,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $627.73 million, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

