Maven Securities LTD Buys New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNB opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.