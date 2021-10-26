Maven Securities LTD Has $759,000 Stock Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,955 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 4,313.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 237,252 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,868,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 2,009.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 572.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 395,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPF stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

