Maven Securities LTD Increases Holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,850 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.50% of Otonomy worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OTIC stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

