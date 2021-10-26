Maven Securities LTD Invests $494,000 in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 210,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

