Maven Securities LTD Sells 11,246 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 117,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $63.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

