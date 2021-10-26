Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

SVFA stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

