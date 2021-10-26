McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.75

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 19.80 ($0.26). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 20.45 ($0.27), with a volume of 26,714 shares.

The company has a market cap of £57.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

