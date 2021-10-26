Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €11.50 ($13.53) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

