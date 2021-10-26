Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $24.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.66. 31,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,219. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.59.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $6,665,945. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

