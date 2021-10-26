MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 362.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $939.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

