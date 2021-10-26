Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $678.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

