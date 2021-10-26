Meredith (MDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter.

Meredith stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meredith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Meredith worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, upped their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

