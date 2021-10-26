Merewether Investment Management LP Has $27.40 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Merewether Investment Management LP decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 637,167 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 4.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 56.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 865,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 313,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Devon Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 390,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 70,525 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 203,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,048,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

