Merewether Investment Management LP Makes New $15.19 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 272,262 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,187,000. Sunrun makes up 2.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. 90,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

