Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) versus The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Financial Survey

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $295.40 million 6.24 $80.08 million $1.38 23.41 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.76 $104.72 million $2.43 25.84

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. The Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

The Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.19%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53% Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

Risk & Volatility

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats The Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

