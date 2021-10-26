Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.12 ($11.91).

B4B3 stock opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.46 and its 200 day moving average is €11.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million and a P/E ratio of 40.21.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

