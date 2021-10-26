MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,792 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,188,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $36,184,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

