Michael J. Jackson Sells 47,731 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $1,942,872.96.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40.

Shares of AN stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

