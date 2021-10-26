Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

Shares of MU opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.31.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

