MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 129,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,679,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

